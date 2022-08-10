IFC Films Buys ‘The Lost King’ Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Debut

IFC Films nabbed North American rights to “The Lost King,” which will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Stephen Frears, the feel-good true story stars Sally Hawkins as Philippa Langley, an amateur historian who uncovered the remains of King Richard the III after they had been lost for 500 years. Langley spent years researching — and searching — for the remnants, even when family, friends and academics openly doubted her.

Steve Coogan (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pope) is playing Philippa’s husband, John Langley. “The Lost King” reunites Frears with Coogan and Pope, who previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated “Philomena.”

“I’m delighted that ‘The Lost King’ has found a home in North America with IFC Films,” Frears said. “It was hugely enjoyable to work again with Steve and Jeff and we were blessed with an incredible performance from Sally. Toronto is always special and now we have IFC at our side.”

Coogan produced the film with Christine Langan (“The Queen”) and Dan Winch (“A Very English Scandal”). It is a Baby Cow production for Pathé, BBC Film, Ingenious Media and Screen Scotland. Executive producers are Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé; Rose Garnett for BBC Film; Andrea Scarso for Ingenious; Pope and Philippa Langley. The film was co-produced by Wendy Griffin.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the exceptional creative team behind ‘The Lost King,” IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said. Stephen, Steve and Jeff and our friends at Pathe have brought the astounding story of Philippa Langley to life and Sally Hawkins has added another brilliant performance to her resume. We can’t wait to have the world premiere with our amazing friends at Toronto this year in person, on a big screen.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ head of acquisitions and production Scott Shooman with Cameron McCracken, managing director of Pathe UK on behalf of the filmmakers.