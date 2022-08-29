IFC Films Buys Rom-Com ‘Four Samosas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “Four Samosas,” a romantic comedy set in the Little India neighborhood of Los Angeles. The film premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

IFC will release “Four Samosas” in theaters and on demand on Dec. 2, 2022.

Ravi Kapoor directs and Venk Potula (“Veep”) leads an ensemble cast that includes Sonal Shah, Sharmita Bhattacharya, Nirvan Patnaik, Karan Soni, Summer Bishil, and Meera Simhan. The film centers on wanna-be South Asian American rapper, Vinny (Potula), who along with three friends — all of them first-time thieves — plans to rob a grocery store owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father, in order to steal her wedding diamonds and disrupt her pending engagement.

“Ravi has made a hilarious film that is part comedy and part heist movie with a spirit and style reminiscent of Wes Anderson,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films said. “It features an incredible ensemble cast who are totally game for Kapoor’s wild ride. We’re so thrilled to have Ravi and his team as part of the IFC Family, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this endearing and original film.”

“Four Samosas” was a hit with critics when it debuted at Tribeca. We Got This Covered praised its blend of genres, writing, “‘Four Samosas’ never ceases to gather momentum over its running time, feeling like a cross between indie totem ‘Clerks’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ minus the guns, violence, or bad language.”

“Four Samosas” is produced by Kapoor alongside Potula for Khrisp Entertainment, Rajiv Maikhuri and Craig Stovel for Creative Rebel Productions. It is executive produced by Utkarsh Ambudkar, Karan Soni, Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty of Marginal MediaWorks, and Kathrin Hamilton and Matthew Young.

“After a fantastic coming out party at Tribeca, we’re thrilled that IFC Films will keep the good vibes going,” Kapoor said. “They recognize how our film about finding your crew can resonate with audiences of all ilks!”

The deal for the film was negotiated by SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films Scott Shooman and Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Kapoor is repped by Verve and Brinda Bhatt at Artistry Collective.