Idris Elba Premieres ‘Beast’ in New York City and Geena Davis Celebrates ‘A League of Their Own’: This Week’s Must Attend Calendar Listings

Find out what’s happening this week in Hollywood, New York and beyond.

Aug. 3, Wednesday
Mike Birbiglia opens “The Old Man and the Pool,” his solo show about middle age, mortality and swimming at the YMCA.
Mark Taper Forum, Los Angeles

Aug. 4, Thursday
Patton Oswalt, Claudia Sulewski and James Morosini attend the premiere of “I Love My Dad.”
Largo at the Coronet, Los Angeles

Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo premiere their AllBlk dramedy series “Send Help.”
The London West Hollywood

Aug. 6, Saturday
Geena Davis and the stars of the new Prime Video series attend Cinespia’s 30th anniversary screening of “A League of Their Own.”
Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shea Couleé hosts Smirnoff’s “Show Up. Show Off!” drag competition.
Casita Hollywood

Aug. 7, Sunday
The cast and creatives of Apple TV+’s “Severance” celebrate the show’s 14 Emmy nominations.
Nobu, Malibu

Aug. 8, Monday
Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, Sharlto Copley, Baltasar Kormákur and Will Packer celebrate at the “Beast” premiere.
MoMA, New York

Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, Carlton Cuse and Wendey Stanzler walk the red carpet at the “Five Days at Memorial” premiere.
DGA, West Hollywood

Aug. 9, Tuesday
Terence Blanchard, featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, performs songs written and inspired by Wayne Shorter.
The Ford, Los Angeles

