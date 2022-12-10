IDA Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ Nabs Four Prizes, ‘Fire of Love’ Is Double Winner

“All That Breathes” took top prize for best feature at the International Documentary Assn. Awards Dec. 10, also grabbing prizes for director Shaunak Sen, editing and the special Pare Lorentz award.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” won the award for multi-part documentary, while “Fire of Love” took the cinematography and writing prizes.

The 38th annual event, held at L.A.’s Paramount Theater, was hosted by comic-actor Jenny Yang. Prizes were announced in 18 categories. The show was also LiveStreamed on IDA’s YouTube channel and the recording is now available.

There were 16 competitive categories and two special categories, the ABC News VideoSource Award and the Pare Lorentz Award.

This year’s shortlists and nominees were selected by independent committees of 310 documentary makers, curators, critics, and industry experts from 52 countries. IDA received 806 submissions in all categories, 40% of which are internationally produced or coproduced projects from 86 countries.

The winners are:

Feature: “All That Breathes” (India, U.S., U.K.); Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary Films; director-producer, Shaunak Sen; producers: Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer

Director: Shaunak Sen, “All That Breathes”

Short: “Haulout” (U.K.); Rise And Shine World Sales, The New Yorker; directors-producers, Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev

TV Feature Documentary or Mini-Series: “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special” (U.S.); American Documentary, GBH WORLD Channel, The Bitter Southerner, Black Public Media, PBS; director, Joy Elaine Davenport; producers, Hannah Paul, Sharon Wong, Robert Y. Chang; producer: Carmen L. Vicencio; producer-executive producer, Monica Land; executive producers, Selena Lauterer, Leslie Fields-Cruz, Erika Dilday, Chris White, Christopher Hastings

Curated Series: “POV” (U.S.); PBS; executive producers: Erika Dilday, Chris White

Episodic Series: “Origins of Hip Hop” (U.S.); A&E; executive producers, Peter Bittenbender, Slane Hatch, Mark Grande, Brad Abramson, Elaine Frontain Bryant

Multi-Part Documentary: “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (U.S.); Showtime Documentary Films, Boardwalk Pictures Prods., WKB Industries; director-executive producer, W. Kamau Bell; executive producers, Katie A. King, Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Vinnie Malhotra

Short-Form Series: “POV Shorts” (U.S.); PBS; producer, Opal H. Bennett; executive producers, Erika Dilday, Chris White

Stand-Alone Audio Documentary: “Documenting a Death by Euthanasia” (U.S.); New York Times; host-reporter, Lynsey Addario; sound engineers, Corey Schreppel, Marion Lozano; producers, Sayre Quevedo, Annie Brown, Wendy Dorr, Mike Benoist

Multi-Part Audio Documentary or Series: “Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s” (Canada); Spotify; host, Connie Walker; sound engineers, Emma Munger, Catherine Anderson; producers, Ellen Frankman, Max Green, Anya Schultz, Chantelle Bellrichard, Betty Ann Adam

Music Documentary: “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (U.S.); Apple TV+; director-producer, Sacha Jenkins; producers, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Julie Anderson

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award: “Requiem for a Whale” (Israel); Steve Tisch School of Film and Television, Tel Aviv University; director-producer, Ido Weisman

Cinematography: “Fire of Love” (U.S., Canada); National Geographic, NEON; cinematographers, Maurice Krafft, Katia Krafft, Pablo Alvarez-Mesa

Editing: “All That Breathes”; editor, Charlotte Munch Bengtsen, Vedant Joshi

Music Score: “The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons “(U.S.); composer, Ramachandra Borcar

Writing: “Fire of Love” writers, Sara Dosa, Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput, Shane Boris

ABC News VideoSource Award: “Riotsville, U.S.A.” (U.S.); Magnolia Pictures; director, Sierra Pettengill; producers, Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

Pare Lorentz Award: Winner: “All That Breathes“; Honorable mention: “Nuisance Bear” (Canada); The New Yorker; directors-producers, Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden; producer: Will N. Miller