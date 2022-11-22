Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” Cube said, confirming the Oct. 2021 reports. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck ya’ll for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

When one of the podcast hosts suggested Cube leave Hollywood for streaming, Cube replied, “That’s Hollywood thought. They’re on some shit. But me too, I’m on some shit too.”

Would he leave Hollywood and make an independent production? “I’m working on it. I’m hustling,” Cube said. “Got a lot of things up my sleeve.”

Later in the interview, Cube clarified that he “didn’t turn down” a movie because of his refusal to get the COVID shot, adding, “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me. The covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that shit at all. Nothing. Fuck them. I didn’t need that shit.”

Watch Ice Cube’s full appearance on the podcast in the video below (the COVID shot comments begin at the 1 hour and 10 min. mark).