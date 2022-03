Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will star and produce an “I Am Legend” follow-up feature, penned by Akiva Goldsman for Warner Bros.

Smith posted a teaser photo alluding to the partnership following news breaking about the project, and he tagged Jordan in the post.

Oscar winner Goldsman adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 film and will return to pen the follow-up movie and produce alongside Smith and Jordan.

Deadline was first to report news of the project.

More to come…