‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Debuts First Look at Rachel Zegler’s Tribute

Let the 10th Hunger Games begin!

Lionsgate is teasing a first look at “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel story set in the bleak world of Panem. The movie, which takes place long before the odds were in Katniss Everdeen’s favor in the popular “Hunger Games” franchise, centers on Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow (the eventual tyrannical ruler of the dystopian nation) and Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

The new photo gives a glimpse at the 18-year-old Snow, who is chosen to mentor Baird during the 10th Hunger Games — the highly publicized event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death. In the 2020 novel by Suzanne Collins, the unassuming Lucy Gray sparks everyone’s attention by singing during the reaping ceremony. With her talent and charisma, Snow believes he may be able to turn the odds in their favor to win the games.

Zegler and Blyth shared the photo on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Sneaky peak at our inconspicuous little movie about 2 totally chill birdwatchers with no emotional damage whatsoever…”

As previously announced, Hunter Schafer is playing Snow’s cousin and confidante Tigris Snow, Peter Dinklage is portraying Academy dean Casca Highbottom, and Viola Davis has been cast as Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind of the diabolical death-match.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who is well versed in all things Panem after bringing “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay — Part 1” and “Mockingjay — Part 2” to the big screen. Michael Lesslie (“Macbeth” starring Michael Fassbender, “Assassin’s Creed”) wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will debut in theaters worldwide on Nov. 17, 2023.