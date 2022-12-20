Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his return. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Ryan Reynolds said as much in September shortly after Jackman’s Wolverine return was announced. The actor behind Deadpool stressed to fans, “‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that.”

Based on Jackman’s new comments, it appears all but confirmed that he’ll be playing a version of Wolverine that fans have not met before. Whether that means it’s an entirely different Wolverine from across the multiverse or the same Wolverine but just back in time before his 2029 death remains to be seen.

Either way, one person who is not up in arms about Jackman’s return is “Logan” director James Mangold. The filmmaker said in September that even if Jackman was bringing his “Logan”-era Wolverine back to life, that still wouldn’t negate the accomplishment that is “Logan.”

“Oh my gosh! Everybody chill,” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “Just kidding! I’m all good! ‘Logan’ will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!”

Jackman spoke exclusively to Variety in October about his excitement over playing Wolverine once more. “A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it,” he said. “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”

“Deadpool 3” is gearing up for a May 2023 production start. The film is set to open in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 from Disney.