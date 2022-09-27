Hugh Jackman Is Back as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds

This is not a drill: Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3.” Ryan Reynolds just made the announcement on his Instagram.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks. “Yeah, for sure,” Jackman replies.

Watch Reynolds’ video below.

More to come…