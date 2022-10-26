Hugh Jackman Lost ‘Miss Congeniality’ Role Because He Couldn’t Keep Up With Sandra Bullock: ‘Holy S—! She’s Amazing’

Hugh Jackman revealed in a new cover story for Variety that he auditioned for the role of Sandra Bullock’s love interest, FBI agent Eric Matthews, in the comedy “Miss Congeniality.” The actor did not want to star in the film but his agent made him. Jackman said landing the role would have allowed his agent to negotiate against another movie Jackman had been offered — “Someone Like You” with Ashley Judd.

“No one knew ‘X-Men’ yet,” Jackman said. “I was a nobody.”

Jackman read lines with Bullock for his audition, and she blew him out of the water. He remembers thinking: “‘Holy shit! She’s amazing! And so quick and fast. I’m not even vaguely up to speed here.’ I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough.”

“It was the first time I’d tested [with another actor],” Jackman added. “I was impressed that she was in there. I didn’t expect her to be in there. I’m guessing eight people she tested with.”

The role ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt. For Jackman, losing a part he didn’t want in the first place but that his agent thought would be an easy win was a tough pill to swallow.

“That’s humiliating, when your agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but just go get it.’ And then you don’t get it,” Jackman said.

Jackman said “I have not told that story by the way” until now. By the time Jackman auditioned for “Miss Congeniality,” he had already wrapped filming his debut turn as Wolverine in “X-Men”; the comic book blockbuster just hadn’t come out yet. Both films opened in 2000, giving Bullock and Jackman some of their most definitive movie roles.