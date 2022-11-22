‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Paramount+ Streaming Date — How to Watch Online

“Top Gun: Maverick” is about to fly into your living room — just in time for the holidays.

Tom Cruise’s hit sequel will finally hit streaming when it debuts on Paramount+ on December 22 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K. and Latin America.

“Maverick” embarked on a historic box office run when it made an explosive debut in theaters on Memorial Day weekend. With remarkable holds over the course of the summer, Paramount’s sequel soared to extreme heights. With $1.4 billion in global ticket sales, the film ranks as the highest-grossing release of the year, more than $400 million ahead of its competition.

The film has even attracted awards buzz through the fall season, with Variety ranking the sequel as a favorite for a best picture Oscar nomination.

The “Top Gun” sequel picks up with Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell working as a test pilot, fighting to stay airborne as the military looks to ground him. A new threat brings the ace back to Top Gun, where he works to train a new generation of pilots for a nigh impossible mission. Along with Cruise, the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

“If the flying scenes here blow your mind, it’s because a great many of them are the real deal, putting audiences right there in the cockpit alongside a cast who learned to pilot for their parts,” Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge wrote in his glowing review of the film.

Stream “Top Gun: Maverick” starting Dec. 22:

