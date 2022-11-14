‘Smile’: How to Watch the Creepy Thriller Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday.

The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her.

“If you’re haunted by visions of people smiling at you, but no one else sees them, the world is going to think you’re crazy, and much of the drama in ‘Smile’ revolves around Rose looking like a therapist who’s lost her mind,” Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review. “Sosie Bacon, who’s like a taut neurasthenic Geneviève Bujold, creates an impressive spectrum of anxiety, tugging the audience into her nightmare.”

After six weeks on the big screen, the creepy thriller surpassed $200 million at the global box office, a highly impressive number considering its meager $17 million production cost.

But if you did’t have a chance to watch it in theaters, you can now stream it from home on Paramount+. In order to stream the movie, you’ll have to sign up for a Paramount+ account, with plans starting at $4.99/month.

The film will also be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13, available to pre-order on Amazon. The physical editions will include bonus features such as commentary by director Parker Finn, the original short film that inspired “Smile” called “Laura Hasn’t Slept Yet,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and deleted scenes.

Stream “Smile” below:

