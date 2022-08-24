How to Watch ‘Nope’ Online: Jordan Peele’s UFO Thriller Arrives on Digital This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Just a little over a month after its initial theater release, Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated third feature film “Nope” will me made available to purchase digitally this Friday.

The official social media accounts for the Universal film publicized the news this week, announcing that the movie will hit digital services on demand (such as Amazon and Apple) on Aug. 26. Although its price isn’t listed yet, it can be assumed that it’ll cost around $30 considering the price of other buzzy digital releases such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Rise of Gru.”

The UFO thriller stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as sibling, OJ and Emerald, who discover signs of alien life — namely a giant undulating flying saucer — on their horse ranch and attempt to photograph their ominous encounters in order to sell them and get rich. In order to catch the phantom spaceship on film, they call on the analog cinematographer Antlers Holst played by Michael Wincott. All the action is told through Peele’s racially conscious lens, focusing on the siblings’ hesitancy to tell authorities about their findings because of their general mistrust of mainstream white society.

The sci-fi drama was a box-office success when it first hit theaters in June, collecting more than $100 million in North America after three weeks on the big screen.

“Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ is a tantalizingly creepy mixed bag of a sci-fi thriller,” writes Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman in his review. “It’s a movie that taps into our fear and awe of UFOs, and for a while it holds us in a shivery spell. It picks the audience up and carries it along, feeding off spectral hints of the otherworldly.”

Purchase “Nope” on VOD this Friday and pre-order the Blu-ray and 4K versions below:

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It