‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Makes Streaming Debut on Peacock

After more than a few production delays, the new “Downton Abbey” sequel film has finally made its streaming debut.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” arrived on Peacock today, following its U.K release on April 29 and U.S theater premiere on May 20. The streamer also announced earlier this month the launch of a new 24/7 “Downton Abbey” channel which features all six seasons of the hit series and a one-hour special called “The Manners of Downton Abbey.” Basically, Peacock has “Downton Abbey” fans set with an entire summer worth of bingeing.

Hollywood takes center stage in the anticipated film which follows the show’s same cadre of characters as they deal with a film production crew that sets up shop in their small Yorkshire village. At the same time, the Crawley family learns of a secret estate in the South of France that the Dowager Countess has inherited from a man she met in the 1860s, causing them to travel to France to uncover more secrets from the Dowager’s past.

“A New Era” follows Julian Fellowes’s 2019 feature based on the TV series, which centers around the Abbey residents’ as they prepare for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary — a plan that does not go as planned and causes all the regal, chaotic mess that made the original series a hit in the first place.

The show’s entire cast returns for the second film, including Maggie Smith as the scathingly hilarious Countess Dowager, Michelle Dockery as the leading Lady Mary Crawley and Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley. Directed by Simon Curtis, the historical drama also stars Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy and Brendan Coyle. Newcomers include Laura Haddock, Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Stream “Downton Abbey: A New Era” below:

