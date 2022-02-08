How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Announcement

A long awards season is almost on its last legs.

On Tuesday, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will unveil the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. The presentation will begin at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET, and will be available to stream live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts. The announcement will also air on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “ABC News Live.”

Jordan and Ross will announce nine Oscar categories at the beginning of the presentation: supporting actor and actress, animated and live action short film, costume design, original score, sound, and adapted and original screenplay. After a short intermission, they will reveal the nominees for the remaining 14 categories starting at 5:31 a.m. PT/8:31 a.m. ET. The later segment will include most of the major categories, including best picture, the actor and actress awards, and best director.

Leading contenders for best picture this year include biopics like “King Richard” and “Being the Ricardos,” blockbusters such as “Dune” and “West Side Story,” and critical favorites including “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza” and “The Power of the Dog.” For “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion will likely become the first woman to be nominated twice in the best director category.

The 94th Oscars ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 27. The show will be televised live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch in more than 200 territories worldwide. The ceremony will be produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, who has helmed the past six Oscars. The telecast will also have an official host for the first time since 2018.