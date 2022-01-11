‘House of Gucci’ Will Be Available to Watch Online in February

“House of Gucci” will be available to own digitally on Feb. 1 and on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand on Feb. 22.

Directed by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder. It follows the events and aftermath of Gucci’s 1995 assassination, spanning three decades in the life of the high fashion family. “House of Gucci” also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

The Blu-Ray DVD and digital package includes all-new exclusive bonus content, including: “The Rise of the House of Gucci,” with details about how Scott’s vision of the film fell into place; “The Lady of the House,” showing viewers behind the scenes features about Gaga’s transformation into her role; and “Styling House of Gucci,” which showcases the creation of the intricate wardrobe pieces worn by the Gucci family, along with the sets.

Since the film’s theatrical release on Nov. 24, critics and fans have questioned whether Gaga and the rest of the star-studded cast will be able to beat out the other top contenders for the big awards. Gaga took home best actress for her portrayal of Reggiani at the New York Critics Circle on Dec. 3.

The SAG awards next month could change the tides moving toward the Oscars race, with Variety’s Clayton Davis saying early buzz may have changed. “Looking to other surprising inclusions and shocking snubs, many wonder if Lady Gaga’s place in best actress for ‘House of Gucci’ is as sure as it seemed weeks ago, following her New York Film Critics win,” wrote Davis. “Her co-star Jared Leto also looks to be losing some heat, but the SAG noms can reflect the race from weeks ago, not necessarily the moment.”