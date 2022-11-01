Film Bazaar: Cathy Rodda and Lisa Duff Board Hindi-Language Australian Project ‘Honour’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Australian producers Cathy Rodda (“Unfinished Sky”) and Lisa Duff (“Last Cab to Darwin”) are joining Anupam Sharma’s English and Hindi-language “Honour” as the film project heads for Film Bazaar (Nov. 20-24, 2022) in Goa, India.



“Honour” is a social thriller based on true events and is the story of a bride who goes to Australia with a million dreams which soon turn into a nightmare of dowry and domestic abuse. Trapped in a web of deceit, greed, visa regulations, and pressures to protect the honour of her family, herself and the Indian community in Australia, the woman decides to run when she gets pregnant and is forced to abort



The film is currently in final stages of development. It is expected to shoot in Victoria state.



Forum Films has acquired distribution rights for Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands and Papua New Guinea with Janine Barnes also serving as producer. Rodda will serve as producer alongside Sharma and Duff as executive producer.



“This is one Australian story which needs to be told and now. We are so encouraged to have mainstream Australian producers of the stature of Cathy Rodda and Lisa Duff agreeing to take this important diverse Australian film to a global audience particularly in Australia, India, Canada, and the U.K.,” said producer and director Sharma. “We are particularly indebted to Melbourne based leaders like Professor Manjula O’Connor who provided us access to the inspiring survivors and their stories. The film is based on true events after years of research which makes it all the more real.”



Rodda previously also co-produced Finnish-German-Australian fantasy-drama “Iron Sky,” which premiered at the Berlinale in 2012. She founded production company Cathartic Pictures in 2020 following four years at Film Victoria where she worked in production investment.



Duff’s producing career spans over 20 years. Her feature film credits include producer of feature films “Last Train to Freo” and “Sexing the Label” for SBS. others. She currently serves as head of scripted for EQ Media Group.

Sharma is currently in post-production of feature documentary “Brand Bollywood” with co-writer and editor Karin Steininger and producer Claire Haywood. He is also in-production on feature film “Framed,” with development investment from SBS, Screen Australia, and Screen NSW.