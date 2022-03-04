‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Set for Labor Day Opening in Theaters and on Peacock

Let the church say “amen.” “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” will open for film worshippers on Labor Day weekend.

Focus Features, Peacock, and Monkeypaw Productions announced that the movie, from Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions, will be released in theaters and begin streaming on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 2.

Writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo, the filmmaking sibling duo known as the Ebo twins, made their feature film debut with the project starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

Adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Southern Baptist megachurch in Atlanta, which once welcomed nearly 26,000 worshippers. The couple hire a documentary crew to chronicle their comeback, but the road to redemption — especially in the competitive business of corporatized and commodified Christianity — doesn’t prove easy. Nicole Beharie and Conphidance also star in the satire as rival church leaders nipping at the Childs’ heels.

Following its splashy Sundance Film Festival debut, Focus Featues, Peacock and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw nabbed worldwide rights to the pic for $8.5 million.

“We’re so unbelievably blessed and hyped to be partners with Focus and Monkeypaw on our first feature film,” the Ebo twins stated after the sale. “Their commitment to our vision as filmmakers and bolstering the film as a whole is amazing and we cannot wait to bring it to the world with this team.”

The film is produced by Academy Award-winner Kaluuya through his production company 59% with Amandla Crichlow; alongside the Ebos; Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper; Rowan Riley; Kara Durrett; and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele executive produced.