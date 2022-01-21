Space Race Comes to Hollywood: Second Film Studio to Be Built in Space

Hollywood has officially entered the space race, as plans for a second film and TV studio in outer space have been unveiled.

Space 11 Corp, which was set up by “Survivor” producer Andrea Iervolino and is run by MMA fighter turned producer John Lewis, is exploring a deal with Voyager Space company Nanoracks to build a free-flying space station that will function as a soundstage in zero gravity.

Named S11S, the module can also be used as a live venue and will contain accommodation and sleeping quarters. Nanoracks, the largest commercial user of the International Space Station, expects the studio to be operational by 2027.

Space 11 Corp launched in April with the primary intention of making screen projects in zero gravity. Its subsidiaries include film and television studio Space 11 Studio, which focuses on high-concept zero-gravity productions, and Space 11 City, a film production facility.

The company is also behind the forthcoming reality TV series “Galactic Combat,” a zero-gravity fight competition series.

“Exploring space opportunities has been quite eye-opening,” said Iervolino in a statement. “We are in discussions with Nanoracks because they are practical and have unmatched experience in taking unique ideas and developing them into real space programs. Our gradual approach will allow us to explore thrilling in-space media opportunities possible today while also working towards our long-term vision of hosting entertainment events on a customized space station platform dedicated to our viewers.”

“I have always thought outside the box, and I’m thrilled to take these first steps to bring sports entertainment to space,” added Lewis. “We’re looking to develop a new market of space-based entertainment and media services that will challenge our production creatively, physically, logistically, and technically. Our viewers expect the best we look forward to producing concepts never dreamed of before. I’m pleased to be exploring these opportunities alongside Space 11 and Nanoracks.”

The plans echo those unveiled on Wednesday by Space Entertainment Enterprise, co-producers of Tom Cruise’s upcoming space films, who also plan to build a film studio in space by 2024.