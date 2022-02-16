Hollywood COVID Protocols Extended to April 30, Booster Shots Addressed

Film and TV crews will continue to adhere to the industry’s elaborate COVID protocols, which require masking, distancing and regular testing, at least through April 30.

The protocols were set to expire on Sunday, but were widely expected to be renewed. SAG-AFTRA informed members on Wednesday that the Hollywood unions have agreed to a few modifications, but the bulk of the regulations will remain the same. As of March 15, the definition of “fully vaccinated” will include a requirement for a booster shot. Vaccines still can be mandated only for actors and others who work with them on set — otherwise known as “Zone A.”

The unions — including SAG-AFTRA, the Directors Guild of America, IATSE, the Teamsters and the Basic Crafts locals — have been negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on an update to the protocols since earlier this month. The revision marks the first time the protocols have been changed — instead of merely extended — since last July, when the limited vaccine mandate was first introduced.

The revisions allow for greater use of antigen tests, which are faster and cheaper than the PCR tests. The other modifications are relatively minor. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the studios had already upgraded from cloth masks to N95, KN95, or KF94 masks. The revision merely formalizes that update into the policy. The COVID-19 sick leave bank has also been replenished up to 10 days for all cast and crew.

The update comes as governors in California and New York are aiming to relax indoor mask mandates, given that the omicron wave has peaked. But in Los Angeles County — where the lion’s share of production work occurs — the indoor mask mandate is expected to last at least through the end of March.