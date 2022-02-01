‘Hollywood Con Queen’ U.S. Extradition Trial Delayed Again

An extradition trial that could potentially deliver the alleged “Hollywood Con Queen” to U.S. authorities has been delayed again.

A U.K. district judge has ordered that lawyers’ final submissions, after which the judge will decide whether or not prime suspect Hargobind Tahilramani should be handed over to the U.S. authorities, will not take place until Nov. 2022.

Tahilramani is accused of impersonating dozens if not hundreds of Hollywood executives including Kathleen Kennedy and Amy Pascal (pictured above) to lure American, European and South African film industry professionals out to Indonesia on the premise of work.

Upon arriving, the victims, which included make-up artists, actors and even private security officers, were required to hand over thousands of dollars in cash for a chauffeur and other alleged expenses – which they were told would be reimbursed – in order to take part in bogus development and research tours in anticipation of a meeting with a Hollywood executive regarding a big-budget blockbuster.

However, the promised meetings with the executives never materialized and neither did the work. Nor were the expenses ever reimbursed, leaving the victims, who also paid for their own flights to Jakarta, thousands of dollars out of pocket.

One actor even had an audition in Jakarta, which later turned out to be fake.

Many of the executives, such as former Paramount head Sherry Lansing, only became aware they were being impersonated in the scam when victims began calling their offices asking for reimbursement.

A private security firm believed to have been hired by some of the impersonated execs began investigating in 2016 and in 2019 the FBI opened their own investigation.

Tahilramani, an Indonesian food blogger, was arrested in connection with the scam in Manchester, U.K. in November 2020.

He has since been fighting extradition to the U.S., where he is wanted on charges of aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Originally the trial was set to take place in Dec. 2021 before being pushed to Feb. 2022. That has now been delayed until Sept. 2022 with final submissions not scheduled to take place until the end of Nov.

Lawyers for both Tahilramani and the Home Office, which is the U.K. body responsible for handing him over to the U.S. authorities, have agreed to an eight day trial with more than a dozen expert witnesses including those with knowledge of U.S. immigration law.

Friends and employers of Tahilramani may also take the stand.

Among the facts Tahilramani will need to prove to quash the extradition request are that he would face a “flagrantly unfair trial” abroad. The judge is also required to consider other factors, such as whether a “significant part of the conduct took place in the U.K.” and whether too much time has passed since the crimes were committed.

If Tahilramani loses, he could also potentially lodge an appeal, meaning that even if the U.S. authorities are granted their extradition request, a U.S. trial may not take place for years.