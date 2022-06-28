‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back Again

The last time the witches of “Hocus Pocus” were revived, it took three centuries. This time around, it’s only been about three decades.

The Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are almost back, and the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” has been released, giving a first taste of the wickedness to come. The sequel premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season.

“Hocus Pocus” premiered in 1993, telling the story of three wicked sisters in Salem, Mass., who spent 300 years asleep before the lighting of the Black Flame Candle, which resurrects them on All Hallow’s Eve with a full moon in the sky. They face off against young Max Dennison (Omri Katz) and sister Dani (Thora Birch), who have to stop the witches from becoming immortal before the sun rises. Kenny Ortega directed the original, while Anne Fletcher will direct the sequel.

Although they died at the end of the first movie, they have risen, this time facing off against two young girls who light the candle again. The cast of the sequel includes “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak and “Drag Race” queens Ginger Minj, Kahmora Hall and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté.

Hale, of “Arrested Development” fame, told Variety in December that he plays two characters in the film, an “evil reverend” and a mayor.

“Another surreal experience. That movie is a Halloween classic, and meeting Bette, and Sarah Jessica and Kathy Najimy, who was on ‘Veep’ with me… it was really fun,” Hale said.

Steven Haft is co-producer of “Hocus Pocus 2,” Lynn Harris produces and Bonnie Hlinomaz is associate producer. David Kirschner, Adam Shankman and Ralph Winter are executive producers of the film.