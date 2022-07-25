‘Him, Her and Fuji’ Sets Japan and India September Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

Marathi-language Indian romance film “Toh, Ti ani Fuji” (“Him, Her and Fuji”) will start principal photography across across India and Japan from September.

The film, written by Irawati Karnik (“Anandi Gopal”) and to be directed by Mohit Takalkar (“Medium Spicy”), revolves around a passionate love affair that turns toxic due to a change in priorities, opposite personality traits and unfair demands. When the former couple unexpectedly meet in Japan seven years later, the relationship could be rekindled. Lalit Prabhakar and Mrinmayee Godbole, who starred together in 2017 blockbuster “Chi Va Chi Sau Ka,” have been paired again for this film.

The film is produced by Shiladitya Bora for Platoon One Films (Busan selection “Yours Truly”) and for Crazy Ants Production, Rakesh Varre, who previously produced “Evvarikee Cheppoddu” and has acted in “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.”

Bora said: “The genesis of the film started with my stint at the Kyoto Filmmakers’ Lab in 2019, where I got to direct a Japanese short film and I was blown away by the landscape. I decided then that one day I will produce a film set here and Mohit came up with the most beautiful story to realize my dream.”

Takalkar said: “ ‘Toh, Ti ani Fuji’ looks at love’s many inharmonious voices and contrasting compulsions through the lens of urban India. We like to believe that falling in love happens spontaneously. But, is love a feeling, or a story? Or, is it a habit or a skill? In today’s complex life, love has emerged as an algorithmic process instead of an organic one. But then, is love complex or are people? The film attempts to give shape to love’s myriad emotions, from tenderness to desire to calculation to shame. In short, it’s an investigation into the anatomy of love.”

Karnik added: “We have all been in relationships that we have wanted desperately but somehow they didn’t work. But we still look back at them with a bittersweet feeling of longing and love. This film hopes to evoke the same feelings of a passionate but somewhat doomed romance.”

The film will be shot in Pune and Kolad in India and Tokyo, Kyoto and Mount Fuji in Japan. It will be shot by two different cinematographers so that the India and Japan parts of the film have different looks.

Coming up for Bora as a producer are “Aye Zindagi,” starring Revathy and Satyajeet Dubey; India-Belgium immigrant drama “Minimum,” starring Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Rumana Molla; as well as his directorial feature debut “Bhagwan Bharose,” starring Vinay Pathak and Masumeh Makhija.

“Toh, Ti ani Fuji” will release theatrically across India on Feb. 17, 2023.