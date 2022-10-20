Highland Film Group Sells Key Territories on ‘Blood for Dust,’ Thriller With Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has locked distribution deals in key international territories in all media for “Blood for Dust,” a new action-thriller starring Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas. The film is directed by Rod Blackhurst, best known for Netflix’s “Amanda Knox” and Peacock’s “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise,” and written by David Ebeltoft.

Highland Film Group has sold the rights to “Blood for Dust” to 101 Films Distribution for the U.K., Originals Factory for France, California Filmes for Latin America, Splendid Film GmbH for Germany, Daro Film Distribution for Eastern Europe, Filmfinity for South Africa, Spentzos Film for Greece, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy and Eagle Films for the Middle East.

“Blood for Dust” will begin filming in mid-November on location in Montana. Highland Film Group is representing international rights and UTA is co-representing domestic sales.

The film is produced by Noah Lang, Mark Fasano and Bernard Kira. It is executive produced by Ford Corbett and David Ebeltoft.

“We are delighted to have our wonderful international partners come on board and champion this riveting, action-packed thriller with a fantastic ensemble cast led by Scoot, Kit and Josh,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “We look forward to bringing this gripping tale of greed and ambition to audiences worldwide and can’t wait for cameras to roll this fall,” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

The film centers around former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal weapons dealer making serious money, who reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. But Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath, plunging the duo into a ever more dangerous situation.

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate includes Ben Brewer’s survival action-thriller “Sand and Stones” starring Nicolas Cage; Adam Cooper’s crime thriller “Sleeping Dogs” starring Russell Crowe; and Neil LaBute’s “Fear the Night” starring Maggie Q.