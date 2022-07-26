HFPA Awards $4.5 Million in Philanthropic Grants for 2022-23

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes, has announced over $4.5 million in grant awards for 2022-23. These donations were bestowed upon an array of nonprofit organizations, journalism programs and film restoration projects by the HFPA’s philanthropy program.

“The HFPA’s long history of philanthropy sits at the core of our mission to support cultural, educational, artistic, and humanitarian organizations,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, in a statement. “Our membership has always taken pride in devoting its funds to supporting the broadest range of programs with the most impact. We are exceptionally proud of this year’s grantees and the impact they are making, which range from the largest film restoration project in our history in France to the support of economically and socially disadvantaged diverse journalism students in Cerritos, California.”

This year, the HFPA awarded 112 grants to 93 programs and organizations. First-time HFPA grantees include the National Hispanic Media Coalition, the Compton Unified School District Education Foundation and Film2Future.

“These powerful programs represent our focus in helping to bring Hollywood opportunities closer to diverse and underserved communities,” said Neil Phillips, chief diversity officer for the HFPA. “The HFPA’s grants also help maintain our support for protecting and growing journalism around the world, whether it involves the investigation of corruption or the push to keep the world’s attention on conflict zones, such as the war in Ukraine. We are proud of our philanthropy and the strong connections we have built between these communities and Hollywood.”

The HFPA also issued discretionary awards to various programs, including $400,000 to the NAACP and the Reimagine Coalition, $100,000 to La Cinémathèque Francaise, and $75,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Other noteworthy grant recipients include A Place Called Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles, Get Lit — Words Ignite, Latino Film Institute, IndieCollect, Children’s Hospital, Film Noir, Film Independent, Los Angeles Press Club, American Cinematheque, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Actor’s Gang, St. Elmo Village and Las Fotos.

Last month, Variety reported on the HFPA’s efforts to bring back a televised Golden Globes after it was largely boycotted by actors and publicists last year. NBC declined airing the 2022 Globes in the wake of the LA Times’ investigation into the HFPA’s lack of diversity and some unethical business practices.