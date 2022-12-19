James Gunn Confronts ‘Uproarious’ DC Backlash: ‘Disrespectful Outcry Will Never Affect Our Actions’

Just a few days after James Gunn announced that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in his plan for the DC Universe’s future, he has addressed the “uproarious and unkind” backlash to the recasting.

“We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us,” Gunn posted on Monday, on behalf of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran and himself.

Gunn didn’t reference Cavill or Superman by name, but many DC fans were dismayed last week when the filmmaker announced he would write a new Superman movie that would focus on the hero’s early days — and thus not bring back Cavill. The news especially stung for some fans hoping for Cavill’s return after he appeared in the post-credits scene for “Black Adam” and announced on social media in the fall that he was officially back as Superman.

Cavill also addressed the DC fans on Instagram after the news broke last week.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gunn called out the “certain minority of people online” who have lobbed insults and harassment at him over the news.

“No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions,” he wrote.

