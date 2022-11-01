Henry Cavill Responds to ‘Twilight’ Author Calling Him the ‘Perfect’ Edward Cullen Actor: ‘That Would’ve Been Cool’

Before Robert Pattinson landed the breakthrough role of Edward Cullen in “The Twilight Saga,” it was none other than Henry Cavill who was at the top of “Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer’s wish list. When she announced in July 2017 that Summit Entertainment had optioned the rights to her book, Meyer wrote on her blog, “The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now 24 years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn…”

Meyer had already cast a potential “Twilight” movie in her head by the time the film adaptation went into development. By then, however, many of Meyer’s No. 1 choices aged out of the roles. Edward Cullen is a high school teen, so the then-24-year-old Cavill was too old.

Cavill recently said on an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he had no idea Meyer viewed him as the “perfect Edward” until after the first “Twilight” movie was made. For this reason, Cavill feels no rivalry with Pattinson.

“Not at all because I didn’t know about the movie,” Cavill said. “I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.’”

Cavill lost out on the “The Twilight Saga” because of his age, but he’d later star in franchises such as “Mission: Impossible” and the DC Universe as Superman. In a past interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” Cavill said missing out on big parts is never a bad thing.

“Essentially, I got close to a bunch of stuff and didn’t get it, but it’s funny that people think that’s a bad thing,” Cavill said. “In Hollywood — or in the acting industry — everyone’s trying to get a role and they’re not necessarily getting them. And so, to get an opportunity to be in the limelight by missing out on the big roles is actually a good thing as opposed to a bad thing. And I count my lucky stars for each one of those.”

Cavill currently stars in “Enola Holmes 2,” now streaming on Netflix.