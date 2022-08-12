Helen Hoehne Re-Elected as President of Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the re-election of Helen Hoehne to another term as president. According to the HFPA’s press release, Hoehne won by “an overwhelming margin.”

“I am humbled and truly grateful to be re-elected,” Hoehne said. “This is a vote of confidence in the changes we have made and the course we have charted in moving the HFPA forward with its reforms towards greater diversity, integrity, and transparency. I am optimistic about our future and the future of the Golden Globes, as well as the impact we hope to have in using this platform to continue our philanthropic efforts.”

Hoehne’s tenure as president has marked a significant period in the history of the HFPA, which has been under fire in the past year due to a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation into the group. The Times found allegations of questionable financial practices inside the small organization that heads the Golden Globe awards, as well as a severe lack of diversity and representation (including no Black members). In response, Hoehne spearheaded the admittance of a large and diverse membership class. Since August 2021, the HFPA has undergone a complete revision of its bylaws and adopted a Code of Conduct alongside mandatory diversity, harassment and sensitivity training for all members.

The news comes on the heels of Eldridge Industries taking over the Golden Globes, which will be turned into a private entity separate from the HFPA’s charitable and philanthropic programs. HFPA membership voted to approve the transfer of ownership to Eldridge, which is run by interim CEO Todd Boehly.