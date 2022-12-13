Harvey Weinstein Jurors Posed a Question and Asked to Hear Testimony, But Still No Verdict

The jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial asked a question and sought readback of testimony from the trial last week, court officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The jury has been deliberating for seven days on charges of rape and sexual assault against the producer. There is still no sign of a verdict, and the jury has also not indicated that they are deadlocked.

Weinstein is facing seven charges stemming from four accusers, including five counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape. The jurors must be unanimous to reach a verdict on each of the counts.

On Dec. 6, the jurors asked the court for readback of testimony, according to a minute order released on Tuesday. The court reporter spent about an hour reading the testimony on Dec. 7. Last Friday, the jury asked a question. The judge conferred with the attorneys on the case by email and responded to the question about an hour later.

The minute order does not state what the question was or whose testimony the jury requested to hear, and the matter was not discussed on the record.

A source informed Variety on Monday that the jury had asked how to handle testimony of a supporting witness — called an “1108” witness under California law — if they do not believe that testimony. It was not clear how many jurors might have been inclined to disbelieve that testimony.

Mark Werksman, one of Weinstein’s defense attorneys, said on Monday that he could not comment on the matter when contacted by Variety.

The 12-person jury, made up of four women and eight men, began deliberating on Dec. 2. They have spent about four-and-a-half hours each day in the jury room. By Tuesday afternoon, the jury had spent over 30 hours deliberating, in total.

Weinstein is facing a maximum of 60 years, if convicted on all counts in this trial. The former Hollywood titan is currently serving a 23-year sentence from his New York conviction in 2020 where he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein, however, is appealing that conviction in New York. If he is convicted in Los Angeles, it’s likely he will spend the rest of his life behind bars; but if he is acquitted, with an appeal on the table, he could possibly walk free. Weinstein has been held at a medical unit of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility since being extradited from New York in July 2021.