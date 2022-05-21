Harry Styles Opens Up on First Movie Nude Scenes: ‘There’s No Peen in the Final Cut’

Harry Styles just released his third studio album “Harry’s House,” but it’s his acting that everyone will be talking about this fall. The singer has two movies set for release, Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” and Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman.” He has sex scenes in both movies, but it’s only in “My Policeman” where the actor bares it all for nude scenes. Styles stars in the film as a gay man in the 1950s whose marriage to his wife is complicated by his love for a male museum curator.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” Styles said on “The Howard Stern Show” (via HuffPo) about performing his first nude scene. “I wasn’t naked in ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ I was naked in ‘My Policeman.’ There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum…I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.”

Styles then revealed it was “pre-negotiated” that his penis would “remain my own” and not be seen.

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust,” Styles added of filming sex scenes. “I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps]. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’

“Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times,” Styles added. “I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie.”

“My Policeman” has the backing of Amazon Studios, but the movie has not yet been given a theatrical and/or streaming release date. A fall film festival debut is likely for the drama, as is one for “Don’t Worry Darling.”