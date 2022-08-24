Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn’t Get Bigger Salary Than Florence Pugh for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

If you haven’t heard of “Don’t Worry Darling,” you’ve probably read something about it. Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, especially considering it doesn’t even hit theaters for another month.

Ever since “Don’t Worry Darling” was announced, the psychological thriller has attracted considerable attention in the tabloids and across social media with internet sleuths picking apart each and every detail of the film that stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

The latest gossip to come from the “Don’t Worry Darling” rumor mill claimed that Styles made more than three times Pugh’s salary on the film. (While Styles is the male lead, Pugh is, without question, the star of “Don’t Worry Darling.”)

Speaking to Variety for this week’s cover story, Wilde strongly denies the reported pay disparity.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Wilde tells Variety. “But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Variety reached out to Warner Bros., which declined to comment. (It would be illegal for studios to disclose any information regarding salaries.)

The site that originally reported the alleged pay disparity, Showbiz Galore, did not cite any sources or provide any backing for its report, which stated that Pugh made $700,000 on the film, compared to Styles’ $2.5 million. While the report garnered attention that generated social media chatter, no mainstream outlet has followed up on the claims or reported on the cast’s salaries. “Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Gemma Chain, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and Wilde in a supporting role.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is the second directorial project to come from Wilde, who made her debut with 2019 indie darling “Booksmart.”

For this week’s cover story, Wilde sat down for a wide-ranging interview, speaking about “Don’t Worry Darling,” the double standard placed on women in the tabloid media, forging her own path to become a director and the progress she’s witnessed in the slow-shifting male-dominated industry of Hollywood.