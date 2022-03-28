Harry Styles Dropped Out of Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake With Anya Taylor-Joy

Harry Styles was briefly attached to Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” remake before he dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. The New Yorker first reported the casting exit. Contacted by Variety, a representative for Styles confirmed the news. Had Styles not pulled out of the movie, then “Nosferatu” would have paired the Grammy winner and “Dunkirk” actor with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Variety first reported in 2017 that “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” director Robert Eggers was planning his own “Nosferatu” movie with Taylor-Joy, who collaborated with Eggers on their breakthrough indie “The Witch.” Taylor-Joy stars in Eggers’ upcoming Viking epic “The Northman,” in theaters April 22 from Focus Features. Production on “The Northman” got delayed by COVID in 2020, which is part of the reason the director’s “Nosferatu” plans have remained open-ended. Eggers confirmed earlier this year that he’s still in discussions with Taylor-Joy to do the movie, which will reimagine F. W. Murnau’s iconic 1922 vampire movie.

Eggers has long cited Murnau’s “Nosferatu” as one of his all-time favorite movies. As the director once told Shudder, “It was an indie horror in its day, a bit rough around the edges yet it’s one of the greatest and most haunting films ever made. The newly restored color tinted versions are really impressive, but I still prefer the poor black and white versions made from scraps of 16mm prints. Those grimy versions have an uncanny mystery to them and helped build the myth of Max Shreck being a real vampire.”

As for Styles, the “Nosferatu” movie would’ve added to his growing filmography that includes Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals” (he appeared in the post-credits sequence, opening the door for future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” with Florence Pugh and Michael Grandage’s upcoming “My Policeman.” The latter title casts Styles opposite “The Crown” breakout Emma Corrin in the story of a gay policeman in the 1950s. The drama is based on the novel by Bethan Roberts and is expected to debut this fall.

Before “My Policeman” arrives, Styles will release his third solo album. The musician confirmed earlier this month that “Harry’s House” will be released May 20. The album follows his self-titled 2017 debut and his acclaimed 2019 follow-up “Fine Line,” which won Styles a Grammy for pop solo performance thanks to the single “Watermelon Sugar.” The first single from “Harry’s House” is titled “As It Was” and will be released April 1.