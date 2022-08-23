‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience’ to Make U.S Debut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ready your wands: a new Harry Potter immersive experience is making its U.S. debut this fall, allowing muggles all over the country to become wizards for the day.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience,” created by Warner Bros. and entertainment discovery platform Fever, kicks off in Westchester, N.Y on Oct. 22, followed by Leesburg, Va. (in the Washington DC area) on Oct. 29. In both locations, visitors will walk a trail through the mysterious and magical Forbidden Forest peppered with interactive moments, light shows and theatrical illusions.

The nighttime outdoor experience is inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” prequel films, the most recent of which was released this past July and explores the backstory of Albus Dumbledore. Once harnessed with magical powers, participants will come face to face with mythical creatures from the wizarding world, such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, Pygmy Puffs and Nifflers. At the end of the trail, visitors will be greeted with an enchanting village, complete with food, a wood-smoked fire and drinks, in addition a “Fantastic Beasts” merchandise shop.

Tickets for both the New York and D.C. experiences went on sale this month, starting at $45 per ticket for children and $56 each for adults. Family and group bundles are also available for as low as $47 per ticket.

“A Forbidden Experience” follows dozens of immersive entertainment experiences put on by Fever in the past year, such as “The Stranger Things: The Experience,” “The Queen’s Ball: The Bridgerton Experience,” “The Money Heist Experience” and “The Friends Experience.”

Buy tickets for the “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience” below:

Buy Now: $45 Buy It