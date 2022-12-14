Harrison Ford Praises Ke Huy Quan’s Comeback, 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones’: An Oscar Nomination Will Be ‘Well Deserved’

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan broke the internet in September when they ran into each other at Disney’s D23 convention and posed for a photograph. The moment was a reunion 38 years in the making, as the two actors starred opposite one another in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 adventure “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Quan’s role as Short Round marked his first-ever movie. Ford recently told Uproxx that reuniting with Quan was a blessing.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, it was great to see him,” Ford said before heaping praise on Quan’s performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to see the film,” Ford said. “He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him…and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”

When Uproxx reporter Mike Ryan informed Ford that Quan is “probably going to get an Oscar nomination” for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Ford responded, “And well deserved! Well deserved.”

Quan has won a handful of major prizes already this awards season for his performance in the A24-backed multiverse family drama. The Gotham Awards gave its supporting actor prize on Quan, as did the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Quan is also nominated at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for his role.

Ford was attending D23 back in September to promote “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” while Quan was in attendance as a cast member of “Loki” Season 2. Quan told The New York Times that his heart was racing when he got asked if he wanted to reunite with Ford.

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,’” Quan said. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’”

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan continued. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is currently available to rent or own on digital.