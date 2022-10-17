×
Harrison Ford Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’ as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Replacing William Hurt

By
Adam B. Vary, Angelique Jackson
Harrison Ford Star Wars Celebration
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Harrison Ford is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The legendary actor will step in as General Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, for 2024’s ”Captain America: New World Order” starring Anthony Mackie.

The fourth “Captain America” movie follows the events of the 2021 Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; that show’s head writer, Malcolm Spellman, wrote the screenplay with “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson. Julius Onah (“Luce,” “The Cloverfield Paradox”) is directing.

More to come…

