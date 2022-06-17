Hannibal Buress Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed multi-hyphenate entertainer Hannibal Buress for worldwide representation in all areas.

While Buress is primarily known for his stand-up comedy and acting roles as well as his work as a writer, producer and podcaster, he also has strong ties to the music industry, where he goes by the alter-ego Eshu Tune. In April 2022, Buress released his debut self-titled EP, in which he wrote and performed all the tracks. In 2019, he launched Isola Fest, a three-day music and comedy event in Isola, Miss., with performances by T-Pain, Open Mike Eagle and more on the bill.

Honored as one of Variety‘s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2010, Buress’ lineup of stand-up comedy shows includes “Animal Furnace,” “Live From Chicago,” “Hannibal Takes Edinburgh” and “Comedy Camisado.” His most recent special “Miami Nights,” his first in four years, debuted in July 2020 via YouTube livestream.

In television, Buress co-hosted “The Eric Andre Show” from 2012 to 2020 and played Lincoln Rice on Comedy Central’s “Broad City” for five seasons. On the big screen, Buress most recently appeared in the blockbuster hit “Spider-Man: Now Way Home,” following his appearance in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The actor also lent his voice to both “Secret Life of Pets” movies, and has held roles in films like “Slice,” “Tag,” “Blockers” and “The Disaster Artist,” among others. Additionally, he created and hosted the podcast “Hannibal Buress: Handsome Rambler,” where he interviewed fellow comic stars like Chris Rock and musicians including Lizzo and Run the Jewels.

In addition to UTA, Buress continues to be represented by Artists First, Melissa Fox at HJTH and Manoj Shah at Brand Counsel.