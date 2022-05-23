Hannah John-Kamen, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Join Cara Delevingne in ‘The Climb,’ Further Key Sales Closed (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agency Beta Cinema has revealed the casting of further lead roles for action thriller “The Climb”: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, star of the global box office franchise series “After,” as well as the upcoming Sony/Tristar feature “The Woman King,” and IMDB break-out star Hannah John-Kamen, best known for her performances in “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Black Mirror,” will star alongside Cara Delevingne, who was announced earlier this year.

After Signature Entertainment picked up the project ahead of the Marché du Film in Cannes for U.K. and Ireland, Beta Cinema has closed further deals for Germany, Austria and Italy (Koch Films), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Spain (Youplanet Pictures) and Middle East (Front Row). Further major territories are being negotiated.

Based on the true-life 2013 Greenpeace protest on top of London’s iconic skyscraper The Shard, and directed by experienced visual effects art director Hayley Easton-Street (“Edge of Tomorrow,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), the film chronicles the efforts of six activists who staged one of the riskiest stunts ever performed: illegally scaling one of the tallest skyscrapers in Europe to protest oil drilling in the Arctic. The climbers risk life and limb, enduring extreme weather whilst they confront their fears in a thrilling attempt to make it to the top. Principal photography is scheduled for early 2023.

Tassilo Hallbauer, head of sales and acquisitions at Beta Cinema, said: “This project is one of the buzziest titles in the market and we are thrilled to see how passionate the buyers react to the screenplay and the cast. We are incredible happy to be able to announce Hannah and Hero, two of the most talented actors of their generation. ‘The Climb’ has a massive box office potential, as our distributors can rely on the cast’s popularity and the ever growing ecologically aware audiences.”

Writer-director Easton-Street shadowed Andy Serkis to achieve worldwide festival acclaim for her short film “Stealth” and has been shortlisted for IMDB’s Best New Filmmaker Award.

“The Climb” also features a veteran creative team behind the camera, including DoP Fabian Wagner (“Game of Thrones”), production designer Alan Gilmore (“Harry Potter” franchise), and VFX supervisor Steve Street (“Ex Machina”).

“The Climb” is an Eclipse Films production, whose repertoire include Letitia Wright coming-of-age drama “Urban Hymn,” romance-comedy “Finding Your Feet,” and most recently Amazon’s “Shane,” the feature documentary around the Australian cricketer.

“The Climb” is represented by Beta Cinema for international sales in co-representation with WME for North America.

Recent highlights for Beta Cinema include the hit comedy from Down Under, “How to Please a Woman” by Reneé Webster, Berlinale 2022 Special Gala entry “The Forger,” featuring Louis Hofmann from the Netflix series “Dark,” and “My Neighbor Adolf,” starring David Hayman and Udo Kier.