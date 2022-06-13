HamptonsFilm Unveils Its SummerDocs Slate Featuring ‘Navalny,’ ‘Fire of Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HamptonsFilm has unveiled the lineup for its 14th annual SummerDocs series and it includes Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love,” Daniel Roher’s “Navalny” and Jason Kohn’s “Nothing Lasts Forever.” Presented by Alec Baldwin with co-curation from David Nugent, artistic director of the affiliated Hamptons Intl. Film Festival, each screening will be followed by a conversation with that documentary’s director.

The series will kick-off on June 25 with “Fire of Love.” Following a successful Sundance debut, National Geographic Documentary Films acquired the worldwide rights to the docu. Neon subsequently partnered with Nat Geo to release the film about married volcanologists on July 6.

Roher’s “Navalny” will screen on July 23 followed by a Q&A led by Baldwin. About Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020, “Navalny” premiered at Sundance to rave reviews and received both the audience and festival favorite awards. CNN and HBO Max released the film on April 24.

The SummerDocs series will conclude on Aug. 12 with Showtime’s “Nothing Lasts Forever.” The doc made its world premiere at the 2022 Berlin Intl. Film Festival. Directed by Kohn, the film examines the highly secretive diamond industry and uncovers a vast, far-reaching crime that threatens the value of every diamond ever mined.

“As always, we strive to program our SummerDocs series with some of the year’s most talked-about documentaries, and our fourteenth edition is no exception,” Nugent said. “We are excited to share a diverse lineup of award-winning films that illustrate incredible stories and topical issues that matter to our audiences.”

In the past, SummerDocs selections “Summer of Soul,” “Icarus,” “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Last Days in Vietnam,” “The Cove,” “Searching for Sugar Man” and “How to Survive a Plague” have gone on to receive Academy Award wins or nominations.

“SummerDocs is an annual highlight for our audiences out East, and we are delighted to welcome film lovers to East Hampton to enjoy the fine documentaries Alec and David have worked hard to carefully select,” said HamptonsFilm executive director Anne Chaisson.

Other summer programming includes the return of the outdoor screening series at Herrick Park in the East Hampton all summer. HamptonsFilm will host a free screening of classic films every Wednesday evening at sunset. In addition, HamptonsFilm will also be offering an in-person film camp from July 11-15 for students ages 8-15.

All screenings will be held at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema.Tickets for individual screenings will be sold for $35 and are available for purchase at the HamptonsFilm website.

The 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place from Oct. 7 – 16.