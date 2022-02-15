Halyna Hutchins’ Family Sues Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting

The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the film, alleging that reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to her death.

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21 while preparing for a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin, the film’s star, was holding the gun when it fired, though he has stated that he did not pull the trigger. Hutchins was shot through the torso, and the bullet lodged in the shoulder of the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she died.

She left behind her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and the couple’s 9-year-old son.

In addition to Baldwin, the suit names seven producers as defendants — Ryan Smith, Allen Cheney, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Anjul Nigam, Matthew DelPiano, and Emily Salveson — as well as crew members Sarah Zachry, Dave Halls, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, Gabrielle Pickle, Seth Kenney, and others.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the incident, focusing on determining how a live round made it onto the set. Search warrants have revealed that the armorer, Reed Gutierrez, loaded the Colt .45 with what she believed were dummy rounds. She then gave the gun to Halls, the first assistant director, who proclaimed that it was a “cold gun,” while handing it to Baldwin.

Three other crew members have already filed suit: Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor; Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer; and Cherlyn Schaefer, the key medic. Reed Gutierrez has also sued Kenney, who supplied ammunition to the set, alleging that he mixed live and dummy ammunition. The production had a liability policy with a limit of $6 million.

In response to Mitchell’s suit, the producers — including Baldwin — have argued that the case should be thrown out because it involves a workplace accident, which should be handled through the state workers compensation system.