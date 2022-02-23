Halyna Hutchins’ Husband ‘So Angry’ Alec Baldwin Didn’t ‘Accept Any Responsibility’ in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Matt Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of “Rust” in October, said in a new interview with “Today” that he was “so angry” that Alec Baldwin did not accept responsibility for her death.

Baldwin, the star and producer of the film, was holding the prop gun that discharged on set, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an on-camera interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin claimed he did not pull the gun’s trigger, saying: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never.”

In a clip from Hutchins’ interview with Hoda Kotb, which airs in full Thursday morning on “Today,” he was asked how he felt watching Baldwin’s television interview.

“Watching him I just felt so angry,” said Hutchins, who has a 9-year-old son with Halyna. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

When Kotb asked if he thinks the “majority of the blame lays on Alec Baldwin,” Hutchins replied: “The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me. But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced, and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Last week, Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved with the film, alleging that negligence and cost-cutting led to his wife’s death.

“He lost his long-term wife who was the love of his life, and his son lost a mother,” said Brian Panish, who represents Hutchins’ estate, at a press conference announcing the suit. “It never should have happened.”

The suit alleges that Baldwin violated rules for the safe handling of firearms, and suggests that Baldwin committed reckless discharge of a deadly weapon, which is a criminal offense in New Mexico. Baldwin has previously said he does not expect to face any criminal charges, but the local prosecutor has said that no charges have been ruled out in the ongoing investigation.

Aaron Dyer, the attorney representing Baldwin and the film’s other producers, issued a statement in response to the suit.

“Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy,” Dyer said. “We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false. He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ – meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise. This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use.”