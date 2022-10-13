‘Halloween Ends’: How to Watch The Final Installment of the Slasher Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready for more trauma to unfold. The newest film in the “Halloween” franchise hits theaters and streamers on Friday, Oct. 14 — meaning it’s officially spooky season.

“Halloween Ends” is David Gordon Green’s third and final installment in the franchise’s trilogy series, and will hit Peacock on the same day as theaters for a rare day-and-date release, which Universal also rolled out for its predecessor film “Halloween Kills.” In “Halloween Ends,” Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode as she faces Michael Myers for a final showdown. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey and Kyle Richards also return to their original roles.

The new film starts off four years after Strode’s last encounter with the masked killer. Just as she finds herself embracing a more liberated life free of fear and terror, she finds out about a young man in her town who’s accused of killing a boy he was babysitting and she is pulled back into Myers’ evil grand plans.

The finale to Universal’s long-running slasher series is preparing for a big opening weekend. The film is targeting a sizable $50 to $55 million in its opening weekend. These estimates are reasonable considering the $49 million that “Halloween Kills” brought in last October even while simultaneously releasing on Peacock.

Of course, you can always stream the upcoming installment on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer this year, too, if you don’t feel like trekking to a theater. In order to watch “Halloween Ends” online, you’ll have to sign up for a Peacock subscription, which costs $4.99/month. You can also take advantage of a limited-time deal that brings down the annual cost to only $19.99/year.

Stream “Halloween Ends” below:

