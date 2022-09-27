‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”

A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.

“He killed my daughter,” Curtis says in the final trailer. “But tonight, I will kill him.” The clip then shows Myers peering around a door and coming face-to-face with Laurie as she fires a gun in his direction. The trailer ends with Laurie peeling back the mask of a seemingly-dead Myers, only for him to spring to life again.

Green co-wrote the screenplay alongside actor Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. McBride also worked on the screenplay for the franchise’s previous two entries. Horror aficionado and producer Jason Blum produced “Halloween Ends” through his Blumhouse Productions banner alongside Rough House Productions, Miramax and Trancas International Pictures. Blum recently made clear that this forthcoming entry would not be the final film in the entire franchise, only the last entry that Blumhouse Productions will be involved with.

The Universal Pictures film will release on Oct. 14 in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Check out the full final trailer for “Halloween Ends” below.