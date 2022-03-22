Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark has begun production on its first movie under the new Mahogany banner, titled “Unthinkably Good Things.” The film will star Karen Pittman.

The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.

“Unthinkably Good Things” is being shot on location in Italy. Terri J. Vaughn directs a script by Cas Sigers-Beedles. The film is a Kronicle Media Production. Korin D. Williams, Monique Nash and Cristina Giubbetti serve as executive producers with David Wulf as producer.

Pittman is best known for starring as Mia Jordan in the “The Morning Show,” which nabbed a SAG Award nomination for its ensemble earlier this year. She also joined HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That…,” playing Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) professor Dr. Nya Wallace and “Yellowstone” for Season 3 as Willa Hays. Drake’s recent roles include “Let’s Stay Together” and “The Quad,” while Ash is known for “Survivor’s Remorse” and “Uncle Drew.” Love’s recent credits include “Outer Banks” and “Rogue Warfare,” while Gross has starred in “House of Payne” and “Our Kind of People.”

Variety exclusively announced Hallmark’s plans to launch the Mahogany label in July 2021. Based on the company’s well-loved line of Black greeting cards, the brand’s on-screen presence will focus on family, community, human connection, positivity and love through the lens of Black culture.

“Mahogany is a beloved brand by millions of consumers around the world and we are thrilled to bring the brand to life on screen with this first new movie,” stated Toni Judkins, Crown Media’s senior vice president of programming development, announcing the label’s first movie.

“We are committed to telling beautiful, emotionally rich, authentic stories that show Black women experiencing the joys of love through romance, sisterhood and community,” Judkins added.