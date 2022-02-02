Halle Berry Teases More ‘John Wick,’ Says She’s ‘Possibly’ Getting Her Own Spinoff Movie

“John Wick” fans may not have seen the last of Halle Berry’s ex-assassin Sofia, although they certainly won’t be seeing her when “John Wick: Chapter 4” arrives in theaters on May 24, 2023. Berry confirmed in an interview with IGN this week that she is not appearing in the next “John Wick” movie. The Oscar winner made her debut as Sofia in the 2019 sequel “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Sofia is an ally of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick and the manager of the Continental Hotel in Casablanca.

“Sofia’s not in the next ‘John Wick’ movie,” Berry said, although the character might be getting her own spinoff film. “There could possibly be a Sofia…her own movie. So she might not be in ‘John Wick,’ but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.”

Berry added that starring in her own “John Wick” spinoff movie would be “putting some ointment on a little sore,” alluding to her James Bond spinoff movie that never happened. Berry played Bond girl Jinx opposite Pierce Brosnan in 2002’s “Die Another Day.” Bond producer Barbara Broccoli wanted to give Berry’s Jinx her own movie, but the studio balked at the intended $80 million budget and the project was killed.

“It was very disappointing,” Berry told Variety in September 2020 about losing her Bond spinoff movie. “It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then.”

Getting her own “John Wick” spinoff would be a redemptive moment for Berry after her Jinx movie failed to get off the ground. With Keanu Reeves front and center and Berry in a supporting role, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” became the action franchise’s highest-grossing movie so far with $327 million at the worldwide box office.

Next up for Berry is a starring role in Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster movie “Moonfall.” The movie opens in theaters Feb. 4.