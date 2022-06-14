Hajni Kis’ ‘Wild Roots’ Wins Best Feature at Hungarian Film Awards

Hajni Kis’ first feature “Wild Roots” (“Külön falka”) was named best feature film at the Hungarian Film Awards. Kis also won best first feature director and best screenplay with Fanni Szántó. Women were awarded in 12 categories at the awards, perhaps heralding the beginning of a new era in Hungarian filmmaking, Film New Europe reports.

“Wild Roots,” which world premiered in competition at Karlovy Vary last year, follows ex-con Tibor, who works as a bouncer in a night club. His wild child daughter, Niki, tracks him down after years apart, despite being forbidden to do so, and the reunion prompts Tibor to face his past and the responsibilities of being a father.

The most prizes, a total of five, were swept up by “The Story of My Wife” (“A feleségem története”), including best director for Ildikó Enyedi, who was Oscar nominated for “On Body and Soul.” “The Story of My Wife,” which stars Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber and Louis Garrel, premiered in competition at last year’s Cannes. It centers on Jakob Störr, a Dutch sea captain, who makes a bet in a café to marry the first woman who enters the place.

Gabriella Hámori was awarded twice, as best leading actress for “As Far As I Know” (“Legjobb tudomásom szerint”), and also for best supporting role in “The Game” (“A játszma”). János Kulka was chosen as best actor for “The Game,” directed by Péter Fazakas.

The audience award went to “Christmas Flame” (“Nagykarácony”), directed by Dániel Tiszeker.

The awards were handed out on the closing day of the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival, which was held in the picturesque cities of Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi. About 100 local productions were screened across eight venues from June 9 to 12.

The festival was created by the Hungarian Film Institute in collaboration with the organizers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 European Capital of Culture program. It replaces the Hungarian Film Week in Budapest as the leading celebration of national moviemaking. Its main aim was to screen Hungarian films from the past year for local audiences, and create a meeting point for the industry. The institute is planning to open it up to the international film community in the coming years.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Feature Film

Wild Roots (Külön falka) (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by Mphilms, Post Office and VisionTeam

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best TV Film

Romance of Ida (Ida regénye) (Hungary)

Directed by Kriszta Goda

Produced by Film Positive Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Feature Documentary

One for All (Egy mindenkiért) (Hungary)

Directed by András Pires Muhi

Produced by ELF Pictures

Coproduced by Bulb Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Short Documentary

The Jankovics (Jankovicsok) (Hungary)

Directed by Szonja Szabó

Produced by Budapest Film Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Short Film

Lost Generation (Elfelejtett nemzedék) (Hungary)

Directed by Norbert Aracsi

Best Animated Film

Legendary Family (Legendás család) (Hungary)

Directed by Kati Glaser

Produced by Kecskemétfilm

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best First Feature Director

Hajni Kis for Wild Roots (Külön falka) (Hungary, Slovakia)

Best TV Series

Shakespeare/37 – Montague & Capulet (Hungary)

Directed by László Magács

Produced by Filmworks

Best Director

Ildikó Enyedi for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Produced by Inforg-M&M Film

Coproduced by Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions, Moliwood Films

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, Eurimages, Arte, RAI Cinema, Creative Europe Media

Best Actress

Gabriella Hámori for As Far As I Know (Legjobb tudomásom szerint) (Hungary)

Directed by Nándor Lőrincz, Bálint Nagy

Produced by Filmpartners

Coproduced by M&M Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Actor

János Kulka for The Game (A játszma) (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Fazakas

Produced by Film Positive Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Supporting Role

Gabriella Hámori for The Game (A játszma) (Hungary)

Best Screenplay

Fanni Szántó & Hajni Kis for Wild Roots (Külön falka) (Hungary, Slovakia)

Best Cinematography

Marcell Rév for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Best Sound

Gábor Balázs for The Game (A játszma) (Hungary)

Best Original Music

Edina Szirtes Mókus for Early Wedding (Korai menyegző) (Hungary)

Directed by Tamás Olt and Csaba Vékes

Produced by Blue Duck Arts

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Editor

Károly Szalai for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Best Visual Design

Gábor Valcz for Stop My Stepmom (El a kezekkel a papámtól!) (Hungary)

Directed by Kata Dobó

Produced by Megafilm

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Best Costumes

Andrea Flesh for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Best Make-Up

Barbara Kreuzer for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Audience Award

Christmas Flame (Nagykarácsony) (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Tiszeker

Produced by Filmfabriq

Coproduced by Little Bus Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.