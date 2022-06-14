Hajni Kis’ ‘Wild Roots’ Wins Best Feature at Hungarian Film Awards

Hajni Kis’ first feature “Wild Roots” (“Külön falka”) was named best feature film at the Hungarian Film Awards. Kis also won best first feature director and best screenplay with Fanni Szántó. Women were awarded in 12 categories at the awards, perhaps heralding the beginning of a new era in Hungarian filmmaking, Film New Europe reports.
“Wild Roots,” which world premiered in competition at Karlovy Vary last year, follows ex-con Tibor, who works as a bouncer in a night club. His wild child daughter, Niki, tracks him down after years apart, despite being forbidden to do so, and the reunion prompts Tibor to face his past and the responsibilities of being a father.
The most prizes, a total of five, were swept up by “The Story of My Wife” (“A feleségem története”), including best director for Ildikó Enyedi, who was Oscar nominated for “On Body and Soul.” “The Story of My Wife,” which stars Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber and Louis Garrel, premiered in competition at last year’s Cannes. It centers on Jakob Störr, a Dutch sea captain, who makes a bet in a café to marry the first woman who enters the place.
Gabriella Hámori was awarded twice, as best leading actress for “As Far As I Know” (“Legjobb tudomásom szerint”), and also for best supporting role in “The Game” (“A játszma”). János Kulka was chosen as best actor for “The Game,” directed by Péter Fazakas.
The audience award went to “Christmas Flame” (“Nagykarácony”), directed by Dániel Tiszeker.
The awards were handed out on the closing day of the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival, which was held in the picturesque cities of Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi. About 100 local productions were screened across eight venues from June 9 to 12.
The festival was created by the Hungarian Film Institute in collaboration with the organizers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 European Capital of Culture program. It replaces the Hungarian Film Week in Budapest as the leading celebration of national moviemaking. Its main aim was to screen Hungarian films from the past year for local audiences, and create a meeting point for the industry. The institute is planning to open it up to the international film community in the coming years.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Best Feature Film
Wild Roots (Külön falka) (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Hajni Kis
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by Mphilms, Post Office and VisionTeam
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best TV Film
Romance of Ida (Ida regénye) (Hungary)
Directed by Kriszta Goda
Produced by Film Positive Productions
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Feature Documentary
One for All (Egy mindenkiért) (Hungary)
Directed by András Pires Muhi
Produced by ELF Pictures
Coproduced by Bulb Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Short Documentary
The Jankovics (Jankovicsok) (Hungary)
Directed by Szonja Szabó
Produced by Budapest Film Productions
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Short Film
Lost Generation (Elfelejtett nemzedék) (Hungary)
Directed by Norbert Aracsi
Best Animated Film
Legendary Family (Legendás család) (Hungary)
Directed by Kati Glaser
Produced by Kecskemétfilm
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best First Feature Director
Hajni Kis for Wild Roots (Külön falka) (Hungary, Slovakia)
Best TV Series
Shakespeare/37 – Montague & Capulet (Hungary)
Directed by László Magács
Produced by Filmworks
Best Director
Ildikó Enyedi for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)
Produced by Inforg-M&M Film
Coproduced by Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions, Moliwood Films
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, Eurimages, Arte, RAI Cinema, Creative Europe Media
Best Actress
Gabriella Hámori for As Far As I Know (Legjobb tudomásom szerint) (Hungary)
Directed by Nándor Lőrincz, Bálint Nagy
Produced by Filmpartners
Coproduced by M&M Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Actor
János Kulka for The Game (A játszma) (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Fazakas
Produced by Film Positive Productions
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Supporting Role
Gabriella Hámori for The Game (A játszma) (Hungary)
Best Screenplay
Fanni Szántó & Hajni Kis for Wild Roots (Külön falka) (Hungary, Slovakia)
Best Cinematography
Marcell Rév for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)
Best Sound
Gábor Balázs for The Game (A játszma) (Hungary)
Best Original Music
Edina Szirtes Mókus for Early Wedding (Korai menyegző) (Hungary)
Directed by Tamás Olt and Csaba Vékes
Produced by Blue Duck Arts
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Editor
Károly Szalai for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)
Best Visual Design
Gábor Valcz for Stop My Stepmom (El a kezekkel a papámtól!) (Hungary)
Directed by Kata Dobó
Produced by Megafilm
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Costumes
Andrea Flesh for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)
Best Make-Up
Barbara Kreuzer for The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története) (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)
Audience Award
Christmas Flame (Nagykarácsony) (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Tiszeker
Produced by Filmfabriq
Coproduced by Little Bus Productions
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.