China’s Hainan Film Festival Makes Return With Marco Mueller as Artistic Director

China’s Hainan Island International Film Festival will return to operation early next month for a fourth edition. Marco Mueller, former director of the Locarno, Venice and Rome film festivals is set as its new artistic director.



Mueller is now based in China and has previously advised Chinese festivals including those in Shanghai and Pingyao.



The festival will operate Dec. 3-10, 2022, in Sanya, Hainan Province. Its mission is to “strengthen international film cultural exchanges and cooperation.”



The lineup has not been announced, but it is expected to include more than 100 films organized across six sections: Gala, Fest Best, Asian New Directors, Panorama, New Horizons and Classics.



Titles will compete for Golden Coconut Awards in at least seven feature film categories, plus a best documentary award and a best short film prize.



Additionally, there will be screenings in other parts of the island, branded as “Around the Island” and “Screening by the Sea.”



Separately, an industry section will see a revival of the H!Action Project Market, the H!Market Best Shooting Location Recommendation Conference and masterclasses.



A forum or discussion section will be headed by Professor Yu Li. Topics include women’s films, documentaries, developments in China’s children’s film industry, film creation and technology.



Hainan, often considered as China’s tropical beach resort, is promoted as a developing business hub and a gateway for trade and culture. It offers less stringent visa policies for entry and 30-day visa free entry for citizens of 59 countries including the U.S., U.K., Australia and most of the E.U.



China currently operates a dynamic zero COVID policy which aims to eradicate the disease and has high barriers to cross-border entry on health grounds and some ongoing inter-provincial travel restrictions. China’s State Council said that the time overseas visitors will have to spend in mandatory quarantine facilities will be reduced from seven days to five days. But officials also said they were refining the rules, not scrapping them.



Hainan authorities last week ordered mass testing for everyone in Sanya on Saturday. But on Friday evening they replaced that order with a request for residents to make their own arrangements and get tested every three days instead.