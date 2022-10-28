Guy Pearce, Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Headline The Exchange’s Crime Thriller ‘Neponset Circle’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning actor Guy Pearce (“L.A. Confidential,” “Memento”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Rampage”) have boarded “Neponset Circle,” a dark and gritty crime thriller based on a real-life murder that shook the Boston area and remains unsolved to this day.

The Exchange, handling the international sales rights, is introducing the title to buyers at next week’s American Film Market in Santa Monica, CA.

The film, written by John Chase, will be directed by Pauline Chan (“33 Postcards”), and produced by Landafar Entertainment’s Grant Cramer, Volition Media’s Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment’s Joram Moreka. Executive producers include Ford Corbett, Michael Jefferson, Len Gibson and Wayne Overstreet.

Cinematographer Toby Oliver (“Get Out”), who previously worked with Chan and Pearce on “33 Postcards,” will be behind the lens.

Against a backdrop of politics and corruption, “Neponset Circle” follows a brilliant but disgraced detective Jimmy O’Mannon, fresh out of prison and trying to rebuild his life. Jimmy soon finds himself plunged into a horrific case tracking down a serial killer that his former partner and best friend Ray Delaney is investigating. As Jimmy and Ray delve deeper into the case and the body count multiplies, Jimmy’s personal world turns into a nightmare beyond anything he could have imagined.

“With this thrilling and bone chilling mystery at its core, audiences across the world will flock to Pauline’s fresh vision, which will be executed by Guy Pierce and Jeffery Dean Morgan who couldn’t be more perfectly cast in their roles,” Nat McCormick, The Exchange’s worldwide sales and distribution president, said.

The Exchange’s AFM lineup includes Ann Dowd’s “The Undertaker’s Children,” Kathy Bates’ “Thelma,” and Olivia Munn’s “Replay.”

Pearce is represented by CAA, Shanahan Management, Independent Talent Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Morgan by UTA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.