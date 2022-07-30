Indie Thriller ‘You Can’t Stay Here’ Starring Guillermo Díaz Wraps Production

The indie thriller “You Can’t Stay Here,” starring “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Scandal” alum Guillermo Díaz, wrapped production this month in New York.

“You Can’t Stay Here” is loosely inspired by real events in New York City in the 1990’s, and follows a photographer (Díaz), who witnesses the brutal murder of a gay man in Central Park. When the cops take little interest in the crime, a relationship develops between the photographer and the killer.

“I have been a fan of Guillermo since his first film and when he approached me about wanting to work on something together, I jumped at the chance and came up with the story for ‘You Can’t Stay Here,’ ” said director Todd Verow, who produces through his Bangor Films. “It is a film about queer cruising and finding love and real human connections in the most unlikely places. While set in the 1990s, the film’s themes of homophobia, social hysteria, and finding oneself in a dangerous and intolerant world are as resonant as ever today.”

Díaz, who will be seen in Universal Pictures’ upcoming comedy “Bros,” also serves as one of the film’s producers alongside Verow, James Kleinmann, and Christian DiPillo. The script was penned by Verow and his longtime collaborator James Derek Dwyer.

The cast also includes Becca Blackwell (“Marriage Story”), Justin Ivan Brown (“Goodbye Seventies”), Vanessa Aspillaga (“Only Murders In the Building”), Marlene Forte (“Star Trek”), Jack Waters (“Jason And Shirley”), Karina Arroyave (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jordan Hall (“F***Ed In the Head”) and Michael Vaccaro (“The Endless Possibility Of Sky”).