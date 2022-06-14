‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Adds ‘Superstore’ Star Nico Santos – Film News in Brief

Nico Santos, from “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Superstore,” will star in Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in an unspecified role.

Stantos joins an already sprawling ensemble, including the returning cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone and Elizabeth Debicki, as well as new stars Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova and Daniela Melchior.

Writer-director James Gunn recently wrapped production on the film, which is currently scheduled to debut on May 5, 2023. It will conclude the “Guardians” trilogy, which Gunn launched in 2014 to great skepticism given the characters’ obscure provenance within the Marvel comics canon. It went on to gross $773.4 million globally and the 2017 sequel earned $863.8 million worldwide.

Santos has also performed in a voiceover role on HBO Max’s animated royals comedy “The Prince,” and recently wrapped the Netflix film “Happiness for Beginners” with Ellie Kemper.

Deadline first reported the news.

Tasveer Film Fund Launches 2022 Edition

South Asian arts organization Tasveer has launched its third annual film fund, which supports emerging filmmakers with production grants in addition to mentorship and resources.

The third annual Tasveer Film Fund will include two tracks, one for short films and one for feature films. Netflix supports the short film track as part of its Fund for Creative Equity initiative, and the track offers three seperate grants: a $15,000 documentary project grant, a $10,000 short narrative grant and a $10,000 short narrative LGBTQI+ grant. The newly launched feature film track will offer $15,000 to South Asian feature filmmakers.

“Tasveer has long supported South Asian filmmakers through our film festival, but to have a grant that helps make these projects possible at their inception — that is a long-time organizational dream that is finally being realized,” Rita Meher, Tasveer executive director, said in a statement.

The Tasveer Film Fund is lead by program director Lucy Mukerjee. Applications for the grant are open until Sept. 15. Three finalists will be chosen for each category, who will pitch their projects prior to the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival in November 2022, with winners being chosen based on the pitch.