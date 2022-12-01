‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer: Gamora Returns, First Look at Adam Warlock in Emotional Finale

The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for one last mission.

Marvel unveiled the first trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” showcasing the final installment in James Gunn’s franchise. The film will explore Rocket Raccoon’s (Bradley Cooper) origins and the return of Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora

In the trailer, viewers finally got to see the grand entrance of the all-gold, super-being Adam Warlock. The cosmic character, who was first teased in the post-credits scene of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” is played by MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who has previously starred in “The Maze Runner,” “Midsommar” and “Dopesick.” In the comics, Warlock is an all-powerful artificial being created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, it appears that Chukwudi Iwuji’s character the High Evolutionary will be the main villain, an ultra-intelligent being who created Rocket.

The trailer starts out with the Guardians landing on a new planet full of animal-themed aliens who pelt them with rocks. The third film is shaping up to be an emotional ending, as Star-Lord is still missing his girlfriend Gamora, Rocket has frightening memories of his past and the team prepares for an important final mission.

“We’ll all fly away together one last time, into the forever — that beautiful sky,” Rocket says ominously over shots of the Guardians jumping around in multi-colored space suits, facing down a massive, fleshy, tentacled monster and Adam Warlock pummeling Nebula.

The trailer closes with Groot, who’s known for only saying “I am Groot,” expanding his vocabulary and shouting “We are Groot” as he sprouts extra arms and blasts lasers back-to-back with Star-Lord.

The film will see many familiar faces returning, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Also joining the film is “Borat 2” star Maria Balakova, who plays Cosmo the Space Dog. Gunn is returning to write and direct the third film before leaving the MCU and heading up DC Studios as its co-CEO.

While it has been five years since the Guardians had a solo film with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” they have made appearances in other Marvel films since then. They just starred in Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” had a short appearance in Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and they also were instrumental in the mega-team-up films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.